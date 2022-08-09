Edf sues the French state and asks for 8.3 billion

Electricité de France has asked the French state for compensation of 8.34 billion euros following the government’s decision to allocate additional volumes of low-cost nuclear electricity to its competitors, a measure intended to limit the increase in utility bills. “Edf today filed a contentious appeal with the Council of State, and a request for compensationfor an amount estimated to date at 8.34 billion euros, with the State “, indicates the group in a press release. To contain the increase to 4% of electricity prices in 2022 the government forced EDF to increase the annual quota of electricity sold at a reduced price to competitors by 20%, to 120 TWh. The sale takes place under the mechanism called ‘regulated access to historic nuclear electricity’.

