Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson said that his team is setting its sights on winning the Champions League for the first time, before facing Leipzig on Wednesday in the first leg of the sixteenth round of the tournament, adding that the title that is still elusive is what the club needs.

City had not won the most prestigious European club competition before, and was knocked out of the championship last season by the final after losing to Real Madrid, and it also lost the final against Chelsea in 2021.

Asked about City’s desire to win the Champions League, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson told UEFA’s website: “This is our main goal. We are trying to win and we will continue to do so.”

“We are capable of reaching the final and fighting for the title this year. We have a fantastic group of talented players and it shows how the club has developed in the last five or six years with Premier League, League, FA Cup and Community Shield titles.

“This title is what the club, the players and coach Pep Guardiola need as well.”

City faced Leipzig in the group stage last year, and Ederson said that the English Premier League champions are aware of the danger of the German competitor.

He added, “It is a great team with good elements. So we have to be fully prepared. I hope we will be able to play well, but it will not be an easy match because the Champions League does not know easy confrontations.”