Ederson: “I spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius and Militão… there’s a big possibility that Carlo Ancelotti is going to become the new coach of Brazil”. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #Brazil

“We will try to eliminate Real Madrid so that Ancelotti can come to Brazil as quick as possible!”, he added smiling. pic.twitter.com/Kx87b3reaa

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2023