After the elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals of Qatar, Tité stepped aside as coach of the Brazil team and since then the Brazilian Confederation began to look for a replacement.
This Tuesday, in advance of the FIFA date in which the “Verdeamarela” will face Morocco on Saturday in Tangier, the goalkeeper Ederson, one of the most important players that the XI has, revealed that it is probable that the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti leaves the real Madrid halfway through the year and join the five-time world champion team.
“There is a great possibility that Ancelotti will come”, Ederson began, surprising more than one. “I discussed it with Casemiro, Vini and Militao. They told me it’s exceptional, everyone likes it and it’s very successful. We will see in the near future if he is here or not… Hopefully he will come as soon as possible“he said, visualizing an auspicious future.
Meanwhile, the combo is running it Ramon MenezesDT who comes from winning the South American Sub 20 with Brazil, who took over FIFA on an interim basis for this date, which allowed the leaders to continue negotiating with Carleto.
At the same time Ederson ruled out Guardiolahis manager at Manchester City: “I even commented and joked, but he said there was no chance. He recently renewed for two more seasons and he has no chance. I’m looking forward to the coach being announced, there’s a lot of speculation…”, hill.
