Genoa – Old wolf of the penalty area, Eder Citizen Martins he doesn’t lose his habit of scoring. November 7, 2023, Criciuma-Abc 1-0, the signature of the victory is his: a flying ball tamed with ease and a lethal diagonal. A bit like Sampdoria’s last time in Modena: 1 May 2012, 0-2. «I scored a great goal with my left foot and then I served the ball to Pozzi to double the score». Eder is modest: the goal and assist were preceded by two exciting, irresistible streaks. Workers’ Day also became a celebration for the Blucerchiati, because Samp completed the comeback in the standings and reached the playoffs. After 11 years, despite the 37 springs to be completed in a week, the story hasn’t changed that much. Eder is still a driving force and is looking for a new promotion to Serie A, the Brazilian one. And his heart, still a Sampdoria player, is rooting for Doria’s rise.

It is not easy to be a prophet in your homeland. But his return to Criciuma was exhilarating.

«The idea has always been there. A year ago, after leaving Sao Paulo, I had offers from the Brazilian Serie A but I wanted to return to my home club. It’s a great feeling, returning to where it all began. My dreams as a footballer were born here, then I came to Italy, I was away for 18 years, 12 with you. The return was beautiful. We won the Catarinense championship and Criciuma hadn’t done it for 10 years. Serie A has also been missing for 10 years: three matches to go, we are second, the fight is great but we want to make it.”

Last month he reached 600 career games.

«Incredible achievement. And the team I played for the most is Sampdoria: almost 140 games and 50 goals, 4 years of unique moments, a wonderful memory.”

In fact, the other dream was to return to Sampdoria.

«Yes, and I’m sorry I never had the chance. I’ve been dreaming about it since I left. Genoa has entered my heart, the Sampdoria club and its fans are the ones that have given me the most in my growth as a footballer and man. I followed last season with apprehension, the risk of failure. Luckily we stayed alive. It’s sad to see Sampdoria in Serie B, they’re a club used to fighting for more important goals, but I’m rooting for them to get back to where they belong soon.”

Pirlo works for this: can he be the right man?

«We were a few times in the national team together, he helped me a lot and in person he was an impressive footballer. I hope I can do a great job. With what the club has gone through, it’s not easy to fix everything quickly but they will make it, I’m sure. Andrea had great teachers like Ancelotti and Conte. Yes, he is the right person for Sampdoria, he just needs a little patience.”

The start was tough, an important 1-0 came with Palermo. We need to repeat ourselves in Modena: Samp have only won 2 times out of 9 in the championship. Once in 2012, remember?

«One of the most important days for promotion. From there we went to the playoffs and never stopped. I arrived in January, I was at Cesena, the Serie A club wanted me but Iachini, who had already trained me, insisted: “Come on, let’s go to Serie A”. And I: “Mister, but we’re just a few points above the playout, how do we do it?”. Nobody expected us to do it and instead we came back.”

How do you win in Serie B?

«B is tough, every match is uncertain but if you fight without ever stopping anything is possible. If you stay united, if everyone wins and loses, without making any differences, the club, the players, the coach, you will come out of it. If we all row in the same direction in difficulties, you can go back up, this also applies to Sampdoria this year because they are a great club with a great coach and the championship is long, they can go back up. Starting from Modena.”

When will you return to Genoa?

«I came last December and I hope to return soon, I have many friends. I hear from former comrades like Renan, Soriano, Munari, De Silvestri, Palombo, Doctor Baldari. Invernizzi too, we had talked about a Brazilian footballer, Heitor, who came on trial.”

Don’t you have a compatriot ready for Sampdoria?

«There is a lot of talent here. Now Endrick, 17 year old striker from Palmeiras, has been called up to the national team. I couldn’t say a ready-made name for Samp that might come. Maybe I’ll come, even if I’m 37 now and old. For now I send a big hello to the Sampdorians. I’m always rooting for you.”