Good and bad news from the staff of EDENS ZERO that, after announcing the sudden death of the director of the series Yushi Suzuki which took place last September 9 in Tokyo, declared that the successful anime series with protagonists Shiki and his companions, will continue in the unspecified future with a Season 2. The series, which made its debut in Japan on the platforms Netflix And Hulu, on 10 April, ended on Sunday with the broadcasting of the twenty-fifth and final episode. EDENS ZERO was directed by the late Yushi Suzuki with the collaboration of Mitsutaka Hirota who edited the screenplay and Yurika Sako for the character design.

The manga of EDENS ZERO, written by Hiro Mashima was first published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine in June 2018. The publishing house Kodansha Comics she subsequently took care of the publication of the work in English, both digitally and in print. The success was such that it brought the videogame home KONAMI to develop some titles including a RPG for console and another for smartphone.

Source: Twitter Account Street Anime News Network