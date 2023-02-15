The team behind the anime edens zero shared a new preview of the second season of the anime, and incidentally revealed new details about what to expect from the new episodes.

As can be seen in the video, four new characters enter the scene, which belong to the group known as Element 4. They have the role of antagonists in this stage of the story and their powers are based on the four elements.

That is, on earth, water, air and fire. The first of them is Laguna, who is voiced by actor Taku Yashiro, while the second is Sylph, who is played by Rumi Okubo.

Another is Fie, who has the talent of Toshiki Masuda, and the remaining one is Daichi, played by Atsushi Imaruoka. In the trailer they jump into action and give Shiki, Rebecca and company a lot of trouble, even though they still have their abilities.

Fountain: J.C.Staff.

Something that confirms the progress is that the second season of edens zero again it is in charge of the JCStaff studio, which is the same one that worked on the first one. That is why it will have a similar quality.

In the video you can hear the theme song ‘Never say Never’, which is sung because it is sung by Takanori Nishikawa. This song is the one that will accompany the introductory animation of this continuation of the story.

When will the premiere of the second season of Edens Zero?

At the end of the trailer for the second season of edens zero the mention appears that it will be on April 1 that it will have its premiere on NTV television and affiliated channels. So it will be part of the series that will debut next spring.

However, this date only corresponds to Japan. It should not be forgotten that Netflix was the company that brought the first installment of the anime to the West and could well do the same job with the second.

But at the moment this video-on-demand service has not shared information about it. In that sense, the only thing left is to wait for an official announcement.

Something that still remains to be known are the changes within the anime production team. It should not be forgotten that the original director, Yūshi Suzuki, passed away in September 2021. It is not yet known who took the reins of the project at JCStaff.

In addition to edens zero we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.