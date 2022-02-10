Fan of EDENS ZERO a collection! KONAMI officially announced that the mobile title EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy will see the light on devices iOS Street App Store And Android Street Google Play this February 24, and will also present texts in Italian. For the occasion, the company has also released a brand new trailer for the game!

Before we show it to you though, here’s a little general overview!

Overview The new mobile game of the popular Edens Zero manga by artist Hiro Mashima! A faithful adaptation of his world and story with stunning graphics that will move fans of the original anime and manga as well as those who have yet to explore it. Take off into space with your phone! Start your Pocket Galaxy adventure! EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy is a top-down action RPG from the Edens Zero space fantasy manga, simply called Pocket Galaxy. It’s easy to play on your smartphone, allowing you to take control of its captivating characters! Features It is faithful to the original work, but also includes original stories! The main storyline is fully voiced. Learn about Hiro Mashima’s story full of tears and laughter. Don’t worry if you have yet to try the original. Maybe you’ll also see a side of the characters that you didn’t have in the original ?!

Take part in hilarious and wacky battles! A true hack and slash experience! Recreate dazzling battles using Ether Gear’s special abilities. Set your skills, and one button is all you need to easily unleash them on groups of enemies and powerful bosses. Find the ideal build, keep on tackling missions, and customize your skills and equipment! The difficulty of finding missions will change dramatically depending on your skills and equipment combinations.

There are over 100 types of costumes to equip, including those designed by Hiro Mashima himself! There are also over 100 types of equipment to be obtained through missions. You will have a lot of clothes to wear. Put your favorite character in your favorite outfit! Changing their appearance is fun, but don’t forget the changes in skills and skill compatibility of your equipment. Will you prefer the look or the performance? It all depends on you!

Battle players from all over the world in the Arena and climb the leaderboards! Pocket Galaxy will be released worldwide in 11 languages ​​(Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Korean). Create a team you can be proud of and test them against other players! Climbing the ranks will earn you rewards! Who is this game suitable for? Those looking for a real action RPG for their smartphone.

Those who want to try a hack and slash mobile game.

Those looking for a free action game.

Those who like to face and defeat powerful enemies and bosses multiple times.

Those who love anime or manga and want a game that immerses itself in that kind of universe.

Those who love movies with high quality images, such as anime.

Fans of the works of Edens Zero, Fairy Tail or Hiro Mashima’s Rave Master.

Those who like to fully train and strengthen their characters.

Those who want lots of costumes and skill combinations to create characters that truly feel their own.

Those who want to venture out in cool and cute outfits.

EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy – Trailer

EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game out on February 24th Relive the highlights of Hiro Mashima’s manga in this top-down action-RPG. The anime series now airing on Netflix Konami Digital Entertainment BV announces today that Hiro Mashima’s latest creation (FAIRY TAIL, RAVE MASTER) will come to life in the new title EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy, out on mobile devices on February 24. The colorful action RPG coming to the App Store and Google Play will see Shiki, Rebecca, Weisz, Homura and other beloved protagonists of the popular manga engaging in hack-and-slash combat. Pre-registrations for EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy kicked off in September 2021 with three milestones set by KONAMI for earning in-game items at launch: 100,000 registrations: 3x skip ticket – skip and clear quest

200,000 registrations: 1x Iridescent Material – used for creating cosmetic customizations

300,000 registrations: 100x Ether Drive (ED) – 100 ED can be used to get the “Item Drop Reward + 10x” boost in dungeon events Additionally, everyone who launches the game at launch will receive the ‘Cyber ​​Costume’ costume as a free in-game gift. Pre-register today to help players around the world get off to a great start! Fans can pre-register in several ways In EDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxyplayers will make their way in a fascinating hack and slash action-RPG where they will be able to relive the fights of the original story and the most famous scenes of the manga, collect more than 100 costumes including exclusive and original costumes created by Hiro Mashima, combine skills and equipment and customize the special abilities (“Ether Gear”) of the protagonists. EDENS ZERO Shiki is an orphan raised as an animatronic on Planet Granbell, an abandoned theme park located in the Sakura Cosmo. After meeting two visitors – Rebecca and her android cat Happy – Shiki will, despite him, be forced to face the residents of the park and abandon the beloved Planet. After saving Rebecca and Happy, Shiki joins new friends and thus begins an incredible adventure that will lead him to explore the universe aboard the interstellar ship Edens Zero with the aim of finding the mythical goddess of the cosmos Mother.

Source: KONAMI Street LabCom