The latest issue of Shonen Sunday released in Japan revealed that the game of EDENS ZEROa third-person action RPG first shown at Tokyo Game Show 2020is still in development at the studios KONAMI. Some small information about the game is provided, namely that:
- It will be possible to retrace the original history of the work
- It will be possible to fight in immersive battles
- The genre is 3D action RPG
- It will be possible to venture across various planets
- It will be possible to explore the open world of Blue Garden
The target platforms are yet to be announced, but the images shown in the magazine showed a button pad with controls X, Y, RT and RB. More information will come in the future.
Source: Shonen Sunday Street Gematsu
#EDENS #KONAMIs #game #development
Leave a Reply