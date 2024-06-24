The latest issue of Shonen Sunday released in Japan revealed that the game of EDENS ZEROa third-person action RPG first shown at Tokyo Game Show 2020is still in development at the studios KONAMI. Some small information about the game is provided, namely that:

It will be possible to retrace the original history of the work

It will be possible to fight in immersive battles

The genre is 3D action RPG

It will be possible to venture across various planets

It will be possible to explore the open world of Blue Garden

The target platforms are yet to be announced, but the images shown in the magazine showed a button pad with controls X, Y, RT and RB. More information will come in the future.

