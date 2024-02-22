Edenred Italia is bursting with health: the accounts of the subsidiary that have ended up in the sights of the Rome Prosecutor's Office

Bursting with health Edenred Italythe Italian subsidiary of the French group of the same name, under investigation for fraud against the state and disturbance of enchantments. This is in relation to 1.250 billion tender euros for the supply of food stamps to the public administration that ended up in the crosshairs of Rome Prosecutor's Office and on the decree of the investigating judge Financial Police he seized 20 million of euros to Edenred Italia.

The company in 2022 with 511 employees recorded a profit of almost 119 million of euros, a clear improvement from 84.7 million of profit from the previous year and the increase in profitability comes from the leap of revenues which jumped from 1.95 to over year on year 2.2 billion (+14.5%). The sales was towed by the 1.94 billion tickets Tr Smartfollowed by 153 million Tickets Restaurantfrom 65.6 million Welfare and 55 million tickets Restaurant Card.

There management report reports that the sales volume has reached “a level significantly higher than the pre-Covid one in 2019 and a higher level is also expected for 2023 robust growth estimated at 4.9%”. Edenred Italia, which has a 57.5% market share, set aside all the profit, thus increasing its net assets to 195 million. As for the investigation, those under investigation for fraud are the current CEO Fabrizio Ruggiero and the current president Mari Gildas Erulin Arnaud, as well as the former CEOs Luca Albino Palermo and Stanislas Andrea Jacques De Bourgues. The latter two are also responsible for the crime of disturbing the freedom of auctions.