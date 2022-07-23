Slate and new account! Eden Hazard is ready to play his first Spanish Clásico

“In my head I have said to myself, ok, I can play. Let’s go forward. I have enjoyed my vacation and I have come back prepared”https://t.co/Hww1H7VpFG pic.twitter.com/pGyvOAVAfI

— Halftime (@halftime) July 22, 2022