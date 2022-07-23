The player Eden Hazard continues to work at forced marches to be able to convince in the real Madrid and shut the mouths of their detractors. Although it is true that the injuries have not ended up leaving him alone, the Belgian is looking for revenge and in an interview he ruled out his arrival at the Major League Soccer.
It was in an interview for ESPN where the Belgium national team mentioned that he seeks to convince fans that he is a worthy merengue player, this after the attacks he has received since his arrival at the White House.
“I want to show people that I can play for this club. I haven’t played that much for a few seasons, so for me, I just want to show what I can do on the pitch, that’s my main goal.”he stated.
On the other hand, and with the rumors unleashed in recent days that position hazard on the mlsthe 31-year-old player was clear, and gave a resounding no to end all speculation, because he still has a contract, although he does not close the doors in the future.
“It’s been a tough three years for me, so I’m just focused on this season. I still have a contract for two more years and then we will see. In two years I’m going to be 33 years old, so we’ll see what can happen.”sentenced.
On the other hand, the left winger took the time to talk about his injuries, detailing that he wants to be on the field and give his best, learning from these issues to get ahead.
“When you play soccer what you want is to be on the pitch and when you’re not there you wonder what happens because before you had no injuries and you start to learn, it’s a way of learning how to take care of your body in different ways, it’s a good challenge, Like I said, now I’m healthy and ready to play.”he stated.
Eden Hazard He has played a total of 66 matches with the real Madrid, scoring a total of 6 goals and contributing 10 assists. According to portal information Transfermarkthis value in the transfer market is 12 million dollars.
