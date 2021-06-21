DPA Agency

Mexico city / 06.20.2021 19:54:59

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard acknowledged this Sunday that after breaking his ankle three times “I may not be the same again”, which does not prevent him from wanting to be the leader of his selection in Eurocup and Real Madrid the next season.

“I have never doubted my qualities, but I have doubted a little whether I will be 100% fit at the Eurocup. I broke my ankle three times, I may never be the same again as ten years ago when my career began,” he said at the press conference prior to Belgium’s duel against Finland in Euro 2020.

The Real Madrid player, After practically two years to forget, he is confident that he can still prove himself. “I know that if I am in shape I can prove my worth on the field. That is what I am thinking. I have my qualities,” he said.

“I try to be a leader on the pitch. You become a leader when you play well. I haven’t played many good games in the field. Real Madrid. But I also want to be a leader in the Real Madrid“, he added, optimistic with the options of Belgium in the continental tournament.

