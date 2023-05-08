Concluding that Eden Hazard is the worst signing in the history of Real Madrid would not be unreasonable since the people of Madrid have paid Chelsea 130 million euros for his transfer and made it one of the highest salaries in the history of Real Madrid. club, registering profits close to 30 million euros net per year. All this for no more than 5 goals in 4 years within the institution for the former star of the blue team.
The minutes that Hazard accumulates so far this season with very few and that is why the club is considering, from now on, a future without the Belgian winger, who is a synonym of spending more than profit within the club. However, the player will not make the situation easy for the club, since, with or without Ancelotti, the footballer has made his decision and it is the same one that he left on the table months ago and that now he only confirms, he will not leave the team white for no reason.
Hazard points out that his idea is clear: fulfill his contract with Real Madrid. In his head, there is no idea of listening to offers from any part of the world since his intention is clear and it is to continue in the capital of Spain and fight to have greater relevance within the club, although another way of reading his message is that There is no thought of sacrificing the 30 million that he has to collect.
