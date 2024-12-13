Edelvives Family has reopened this afternoon its store in the Aragonia shopping center, in Saragossa. An opening that occurs after a remodeling process of this space designed for families in order to provide a better experience in the establishment itself, but also to promote ties between parents and children, or other family members, while enjoying readings or gamesamong other activities.

“The purpose is stay in touch with families. The space is created with that reason” for which the experience already lived with the opening of this establishment has been taken into account, which began as a pop-up in 2017 to later design the store concept, around 2020, which has now been renewed, says David Trenado, coordinator of new channels at Edelvives to theEconomist

“We have modified the entire space to make it more open and more comfortable for families and children to enjoy the entire environment,” he says. With this objective, space has been recovered and the lighting system has been modified to give more visibility to the spaces, among other changes in its aesthetics such as the interior decoration for updating.

In addition, new features are included in its content, such as the entire Edelvives collection for children from zero to 14 years old, which is distributed by age groups for better location, as well as by themes for early readers, family books to tell stories, stories or illustrated books that can also be given as gifts.

This pedagogical spacewhich has the attention of five professionals specifically trained in this fieldincludes, apart from literature, educational games, school and reinforcement material associated with the game to promote the development of the child and learning games for the whole family.

It is a portfolio to which manipulative books are added, with flaps or elements that are taken out of books to work with the children. There is also no shortage of stories “to have life experiences with children, especially when you are a parent” or other star products such as ‘The Illustrated Album’, among others. The space also hosts workshops and other play and recreational activities such as face painting, among others.

Additionally, mothers and fathers can find resources, ideas and personalized answers on education and growththanks to the personalized and adapted advice offered by the five Edelvives Family professionals. It is also possible to discover educational material to continue your children’s learning at home.

Expansion

This pedagogical space in Saragossa It is the first that Edelvives Family launched as a store concept, since it had previously also had pop-ups not only in Aragonia, but also in the commercial and leisure park of Puerto Venecia and in the Grancasa shopping center, both also in the capital of Zaragoza.

In addition, the company has another in Valencialaunched in October of this year, apart from being present internationally in Argentinawhich opened in September. They are also participating in different fairs in Valladolid, Valencia, Murcia, Córdoba or Jaén and events such as Zaragoza Florece, as well as putting up pop-ups.

And, the objective is to expand the presence by 2025, for which the expansion plan is being designed, so that one or two Edelvives Family spaces could be opened next year.

These openings will be carried out taking into account the Edelvives Family concept focused on welcoming children in their beginnings in the world of reading, playing, learning and education, so that they can have a space specially designed to accompany children in their growth through reading and game.