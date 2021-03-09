Edelman CEO Richard Edelman affirmed that the year 2021 will be a turning point in starting a new era of cooperation and transparent interaction between governments and various groups and individuals of societies, and it will represent an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with the media and the private sector, to meet global development challenges. And the most pressing issues.

This came during his participation in a virtual session entitled: “Establishing confidence and credibility in the next generation of leaders”, as part of the activities of the first day of dialogues at the World Government Summit.

Edelman added, during the session in which the editor-in-chief of the National newspaper, Mina Al-Oraibi, interviewed him, that establishing trust and credibility in the next generation of leaders supports efforts to create a better future for human societies, noting that the most pressing issue, today, is efficiency, sustainability and building Abilities and skills, the elimination of all forms of discrimination, and the achievement of new undertakings that guarantee fairness in providing opportunities for the various peoples of the world.

He said: “The Corona pandemic has affected the evaluation of the performance of many governments around the world, and governments in the Middle East have made many achievements and successes in dealing with the (Covid-19) pandemic, through their transparency in dealing with the speed of their response, and facilitating access to vaccines. And ensuring the return of employees to their work, especially in the UAE, which strengthened levels of confidence in the government in the Emirates and the region, unlike other regions in the world.





