The French Mont de Marsan racecourse will host, tomorrow afternoon, the activities of the Stallion’s Cup – Prie Borquiay “Queues”, dedicated to purebred Arabian horses aged four years and over, for a distance of 1600 meters, the prize of which is (20 thousand euros), under the umbrella of the 14th edition of the Racing Festival. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The organization of the festival comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, which contributes to developing the horse racing industry in the world, supporting efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horses, and encouraging breeders to take care and care for them in various continents.

An elite group of horses, most notably Edalbar Lacuri Jules Oake, under the supervision of coach Thomas Domello, and led by jockey Ameline Rivault, who won three races for the third category, a list race, and a novice, and finished second in the last race he competed in the third category, is an extraordinary candidate for the award. Title.

It will not be an easy hunt, “Risk Out” for Dhafi Al-Marri, under the supervision of coach Charles Jordan, and led by jockey Anthony Krastos, who won twice over 1,700 meters and 2,400 meters, and is considered the black horse in the race today.

And he is competing for the title “Al-Muwaiji” by Aoun Al-Aidarous, under the supervision of coach T Lemerre, led by jockey Valentin Segui, and “Sunny de Loeb” by Hamad Ali Al-Marar, under the supervision of coach Thomas Forsy, and led by jockey Jerome Capri.

