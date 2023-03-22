The former state deputy was nominated for the position by the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira

The Board of Directors of Conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento) elected the former state deputy Edegar Pretto (PT-RS), 51 years old, for the command of the state-owned company.

Edegar has a degree in Public Management and was a state deputy for Rio Grande do Sul in the last 3 legislatures. The PT supporter has also been an expense accountant, municipal secretary of Administration and Finance, chief of staff, member of the board of directors, president of the Security and Public Services Commission and president of the Legislative Assembly of his state.

The new president of Conab was responsible for the SUSAF-RS proposal (Unified State System for Family, Handicraft and Small-Sized Agroindustrial Health in Rio Grande do Sul). The program allows small farmers to market their products of animal origin throughout the state and enables the creation of new jobs and more income for local families.

Edegar was appointed to the position by the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, in the first month of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In his profile on social networks, the new president of the state-owned company thanked the minister and the chief executive for the nomination.

The council also elected federal deputy Rosa Neide (PT-MT) to occupy the Administrative, Financial and Supervisory Board. The petista was Secretary of State for Education and Deputy Secretary for Educational Policies in Mato Grosso.

Thiago dos Santos was elected to the Operations and Supply Board. The new director is a specialist in public management and a career official in Mato Grosso. He was an advisor to the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development in the Chamber of Deputies, where he served as coordinator and vice-president of the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture).

The People Management Board will be led by Embrapa researcher Lenildo Dias de Morais. The next director has a master’s degree in sustainable development from UNB (University of Brasília) and a degree in geography from Unir (Federal University of Rondônia).

Last week, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held to elect the new members of the Conab Board. On the occasion, Sílvio Porto was also elected to head the Directorate of Agricultural Information and Agricultural Policies.

Now, Porto will occupy the position of executive director of the state-owned company while Edgar assumes the presidency.