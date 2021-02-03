In Eddy Merckx’s genes (five Tours, five Turns and one Vuelta) there is the wood of an athlete. His son Axel was a medalist in the Athens Games 2004 also as a cyclist, while his grandson Luca Masso, of an Argentine father, won the gold medal in Rio 2016 as a player for the South American hockey team. Now, his granddaughter Axana, Axel’s daughter, is fighting to be an Olympian in swimming, in this case representing Belgium in which her grandfather is the greatest symbol of all time.

Axana, 19, grew up in Canada, where she began to excel as a swimmer. Recently, she moved to the United States, to the University of Arizona, where she is trained by the prestigious coach Augie Busch. There he has made progress that makes him dream of an Olympic place in the 4×100 styles, a relay that in the back modality, Axana’s specialty along with styles, is still without a clear candidate. “I’ve been dreaming of the Olympics since I was little. I want to do everything I can to get there, why else would I?”The newspaper Le Soir recently commented.

Currently, Valentine Dumont (freestyle), Fanny Lecluyse (breaststroke) and Roos Vanotterdijk (butterfly) are practically secured. But nothing seems safe on the back. Old teammate Jade Smits (1.02.19) is currently slightly faster than Axana Mercxk (1.02.81), although there are still months for this vacancy to be clarified. The individual test is further away for the young swimmer, since the minimum of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) is located at 1: 00.25. “I really think I’ve become a much better swimmer since I’ve been here,” she said at her university.

Axana is the sister of Aithina, Axel’s other daughter. Misfortune also recently devastated the Merckx family, as the 14-year-old daughter has suffered from a tumor for more than a year and has already undergone 78 chemotherapy sessions.. Recently, the father, who has remained linked to cycling after his retirement and has been discovered as one of the great scouts in his sport, reported that the tumor was shrinking and that his daughter would rest from treatment. Good news that can go hand in hand with Axana’s Olympic ticket, which follows the saga of an immortal surname.