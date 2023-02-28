Hand in hand with his brother Mario, he walks through the small stage with its white walls and wooden floor, showing him what his new life is like in Spain, without his family, fellow students or neighborhood; in a world far from the community in which he had grown up. She evokes Colombia with ancestral dances and songs, while she wraps the cloth body in a white sheet that revives Mario’s memory for a few moments. The actress who stars in this monologue is the Colombian Eddy Laverde, social leader and founder of Abya Yala, an artistic and cultural collective that works in Bogotá. For more than a year, she has lived in exile in Spain after receiving threats when inquiring about the murder of her brother Mario de ella, whom she remembers in the theater and whose death is being investigated by the Colombian authorities.

The play, which Laverde has presented in different Catalan civic centers —next weekend she will perform at the Periferia Cimarronas theater in Barcelona— is a monologue that takes place in the province of Barcelona, ​​the place where the actress took refuge after being forced to flee their country. With the name of yuyay, the actress frames the representation in two concepts: memory and rebirth. Memory of her brother, of the social processes in Colombia and of the ancestral culture. Reborn from the new life in exile and how to put down roots in a context so different from yours. “Art in general and theater are tools that support identity and help carry out processes as painful as mourning. Because the theater enters the heart, the skin… It is a healing space, but also a denunciation, a political space”, highlights the actress.

They found him in a hospital far from the scene of the attack, as an unidentified person, with his skull and chest blown out, but alive

Laverde, together with two colleagues, founded the Abya-Yala Collective in 2011, an artistic and cultural house for girls, boys and young people from the Las Cruces neighborhood, a stigmatized area of ​​Bogotá with a high risk of poverty, despite being located few streets from the Plaza Bolívar and the Presidential Palace. Her interest in defending human rights began when she was barely 11 years old, aware, despite her youth, of the needs of the people in her neighborhood. Member of a large family in which she acquired the role of second mother to the little ones, including Mario, she never gave up her studies: she has a degree in Arts, a professional contemporary dance technique and a master’s degree in education and social development and community.

“Abya-Yala is the possibility that other boys and girls can, like I was able, get out of a context without life opportunities,” explains the actress, who defines the group she had to leave behind in Bogotá as a social, political commitment and artistic so that the little ones have a place to grow without prejudice. “There are no exclusion codes. We live life, understanding it, analyzing it and knowing that there are no certainties. And we do it hand in hand with reading, transmitting the passion for books ”, she adds in the present, because from a distance she continues to support the group. Also with dance, theater, music, plastic arts… Or from food -gathering around a pot of sancocho (typical Colombian broth)— and memory, rescuing the knowledge and stories of the elderly. “Art has many paths and one of them is to achieve a social transformation through encounters.”

A disappearance and a forced exile

The story of his brother’s disappearance dates back to April 6, 2021. Mario was a 24-year-old young man, an Architecture student and a member of Abya-Yala. That night he went out to visit a sister south of the capital. The young man missed the last bus at the start of a nightly curfew imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, so he had to return home on foot. But he never came. He stopped to rest on a bench in the center of the city and a group of armed men approached and beat him up. This is how they found out days later, when the security cameras in the area could be reviewed. As for the identity of the attackers, Laverde prefers not to reveal it for reasons of his own security and that of his family in Bogotá. The case is still in the investigation phase.

They were days of great panic, much lack of control and deep pain for having lost Mario

That night, not finding Mario, the leader and her sisters reported him missing and activated the search protocol. They found him in a hospital far from the scene of the attack, as an unidentified person, with his skull and chest blown open, but alive. And a few days later, when he had already woken up, the hospital called the actress to notify her of her death. “The doctors could not give me a reason for what had happened. We were waiting for his recovery to find out what had happened ”. From the hospital they referred her to Legal Medicine, to recover her body, and from there to the Prosecutor’s Office. “They told me that they couldn’t give it to me because it had been a homicide. Finally, they handed it to me in a drawer.”

But the story did not end there. After reporting what had happened, the actress began to receive threats: calls from unknown people asking for her address, follow-ups, text messages inviting her to disappear if she continued with the investigation of the case… And not only to her, but to the entire his family and the youth of the Abya-Yala collective. For this reason, they had to close the cultural house and continue with the project without a physical headquarters. Laverde tried to leave the city, but wherever she went, the threats continued. And in three days she had to leave everything. “It makes me angry and sad that others have decided my life project and that of my colleagues. They were days of great panic, much lack of control and deep pain for having lost Mario.

Theater is a healing space, but also a denunciation space, a political space

Now, more than a year later and from Barcelona, ​​she defines herself as a leading woman who for many years walked in the shoes of the victims without being one of them, until the moment her brother was murdered. She talks about the first few months, which were especially hard. “I didn’t get up from the depression. I did not accept living here, in a world so different from mine, so individualistic”. But little by little, she managed to find spaces to join other people and build community in her new city. From giving theater classes to other Latin American migrant women, she even created Abya-Yala in Catalonia. She has taken her monologue to cities like Seville or Jerez, and has built other pieces collectively. She hasn’t left the academy aside either, since she managed to enter a master’s degree in theater studies with a scholarship from the Autonomous Solidarity Foundation.

And he continues to have half of his soul in Colombia, where he collaborates, despite the distance, with the group he founded, where 40 people still resist —before the closure of the headquarters there were 80—. “From exile I continue to bet on Abya-Yala, because it is my life project.” Because for Eddy Laverde life has no meaning without art.

