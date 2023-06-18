Home page politics

Uniformed officers have a duty of neutrality, and in the case of Claudia Pechstein this can now have consequences. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

A political appearance by speed skater Claudia Pechstein causes discussions and criticism. The federal police officer had worn a uniform at a CDU event.

Update from June 18, 8:25 p.m.: CDU leader Friedrich Merz has rejected criticism of a speech by speed skater and federal police officer Claudia Pechstein in her civil servant’s uniform at an event held by his party. “The performance was brilliant,” said Merz on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin direct”. Based on her experience, Pechstein explained how important clubs and popular sports are. “Honestly, I really care about that, I don’t care about the outside.”

The discussion about Pechstein’s appearance shows “what external things we are discussing,” Merz continued. Instead, he was concerned with the content. “It was really interesting and it also motivated us a bit to continue working in this direction.”

Claudia Pechstein gives a speech as a CDU member – in a police uniform

First report from June 18th: Berlin – The speed skater responded with an appeal for more funding for school and competitive sports, arch-conservative positions on issues such as asylum law, rainbow families and gender-sensitive language and the demand that the CDU’s family policy should “first and foremost deal with the traditional family”. Claudia Pechstein at the weekend with a Berliner CDU– Convention to speak. And even if that shouldn’t be unusual for Pechstein, as a member and former Bundestag candidate of the party, her appearance caused quite a stir.

The reason: Pechstein appeared in her service uniform as a federal police officer at the event and went to the microphone that way. And while Article 5 of the Basic Law protects freedom of expression for everyone, which of course also applies to police officers and celebrities, another applicable law makes provocative appearances problematic.

Duty of neutrality for those in uniform: Party membership itself is not a problem

As a uniformed federal police officer, Pechstein is subject to the so-called neutrality obligation, which always applies when officers are on duty and wearing uniform. According to a statement by the experts from DGB legal protection, this is also part of the oath of office. Because while the law clearly allows them to be politically active in a constitutional political party like the CDU, making a political statement in uniform is a breach of the rules. The Federal Civil Servants Act states: “In political activity, civil servants must maintain moderation and restraint that result from their position in relation to the general public and from consideration for the duties of their office.”

This is also the detail that has meanwhile not only ensured that the federal police have announced that they will initiate a legal examination, but also that the well-known athlete is also met with a wave of criticism on social media. The SPD domestic politician Sebastian Fiedler, for example, tweeted: “A police officer in uniform swinging party speeches? I’m rubbing my eyes in disbelief.” Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (left) described Pechstein’s appearance on Twitter as “beyond any tolerable possibility”.

Anger about Claudia Pechstein: Federal police were not informed about the planned appearance

A spokeswoman for the party told the German Press Agency on Sunday that it was not clear before the speech that Pechstein wanted to give her speech in uniform. As far as you know, however, Pechstein has permission to wear the uniform. Pechstein ran for the CDU in the federal elections in Berlin in 2021, but did not enter parliament.

According to a report by the online news portal t-online.de If the federal police had not been informed about Pechstein’s plan to speak in uniform, and according to the dpa, would have “immediately” initiated an administrative review. Pechstein’s management informed the agency on Sunday that they did not want to comment.

Pechstein won the gold medal five times at the Olympic Winter Games, and she also won two silver and two bronze medals. At the 2022 Games in Beijing, she and bobsleigh pilot Francesco Friedrich were allowed to take part in the opening ceremony German flag in the Olympic Stadium carry. Despite her now 51 years, Pechstein is still one of the best speed skaters nationally, but international medals are out of reach for her. (saka with dpa)