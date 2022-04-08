Eddie Redmayne, star of “Fantastic Beasts 3”, went to Jimmy Fallon’s show to teach him a little dance choreography that he had to learn for “Dumbledore’s Secrets”. The tape opens soon in some countries and fans of the magical world are more excited than ever.

On an edition of The Tonight Show, the Oscar-winning British actor discussed how the film’s writers created a dance that he had to learn.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith: Jada Pinkett Smith says not to support the actor’s reaction at the 2022 Oscars

“In this movie they have these little critters called manticores and they look like something like these cute little lobsters,” Redmayne described.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.” Photo: Warner Bros.

“But they are terrifying and in order to calm them down I have to adopt their movement” added the Briton before asking the driver if he could show it to him.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton” and the real ages of its cast: two are over 30 years old

Thus, Jimmy Fallon and Eddie Redmayne stood in front of the guest table and starred in a fun moment on the show.

The original dance takes place in one of the scenes of the film and has already been seen in a part of the official trailer that came out a few months ago.

YOU CAN SEE: Jim Carrey would return to “Ace Ventura” only with a peculiar condition

“Fantastic Animals 3″: premiere in Peru

“The Secrets of Dumbledore”, the third film in the “Fantastic Animals” saga, will hit theaters in Peru on April 14.

The “Fantastic Beasts” saga will have five films. Photo: Warner Bros.

Pre-sale for the preview on April 13 has been available for a few days at Cinemark, Cineplanet and Cinépolis virtual and face-to-face box offices. In other countries such as Mexico and Argentina, the film will arrive on the big screen this April 8.