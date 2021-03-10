After more than three decades, the sequel to A Prince in New York premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was one of the most watched by subscribers to the streaming service.

Although much of the public believes that the second part does not live up to the original, the film was well received so that Eddie Murphy considered making a third film that completes the King Akeem trilogy.

In an interview conducted on the program Live Kelly and Ryan, Murphy commented that he had an idea in mind for a sequel to A Prince in New York 2, but would wait more than 10 years for it to come to fruition.

“I have an idea for Coming to America 3, But it won’t happen for 16 years . I have to be 75 years old to do it. Not to make up like I was 75 years old, but to be really 75 years old, “said the comic actor.

There is no doubt that what stands out in the two productions are the prostheses that Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall use to interpret different characters, so it is curious that now Murphy wants to give the film realism and show the real age that Akeen would have in the film. third installment.

A prince in New York 2 – official synopsis

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a fun new adventure that takes them on a world tour from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.