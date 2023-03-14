The W14 to be eliminated

While Formula 1 approaches its second round of the season scheduled for this weekend in Saudi Arabia, the considerations and comments on the words expressed by Toto Wolff after the disappointing Bahrain GP for Mercedes. In fact, the team principal of the Brackley manufacturer did not hide all his disappointment for the subdued performance of the W14s of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, respectively 5th and 7th at the finish line, admitting the main mistake made by his team: that of having insisted on the ‘zero sidepods’ concept of the single-seater, already to be trashed.

Unwelcome comments

Words that have been added to the considerations on the progress and outcome of the race, inferior to such an extent compared to Red Bull as to consider the latter as the winner of the championship, capable of being able to bring home all the tests of this season. Signals of surrender and recognition of a wrong project contested by a former driver like David Coulthard, who considered these statements as a ‘kick in the ass’ from Wolff to the engineers who worked on this project. The Scotsman, however, was not the only one to take the words of the Austrian manager negatively.

“He’s the boss”

Among these, one of the most interesting opinions came from another former team manager and founder of an F1 team such as Eddie Jordan. The Irishman, who spoke on the podcast Formula For Successdid not in fact like Wolff’s attitude towards his men, even more for the role he plays: “He’s the CEO, he’s the boss, and the responsibility is his – has explained – all of this is happening under his control. Blaming or criticizing anyone from its design team is really false and crass. He’s got to be a man, stand up and take responsibility and say: ‘My team, my people, couldn’t get the job done right now. However, there are times ahead that we look forward to and we will be much stronger than we were in 2022.’ I think Toto is strong enough, big and man enough to face the issue and solve it.”.

Coulthard again

Curiously, the same was also present in the podcast Coulthardwho added further considerations in addition to those already expressed after the Bahrain GP: “It will be interesting to watch their particular recovery journey – he has declared – they have twenty-three races to go this season, more than any other in the history of F1 to try and rearrange things. However, development does not stop even for the fastest teams, therefore it will be a huge challenge for them“.