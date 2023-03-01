Eddie Jordan gives information on the state of health of the driver who launched in Formula 1

Eddie Jordan he is the man who launched him into the world of Formula 1, giving all four-wheel enthusiasts one of the greatest champions of all time. And it is he who informs us about his health conditions, with words that give no hope. How is Michael Schumacher? He is therewith the body, but in reality there is not.

Corinna, Michael Schumacher’s wife, is keen to keep the utmost confidentiality about her husband’s health conditions. Few people can visit the 7 times Formula One world champion.

In December 2013, the great driver had a ski accident in Meribel. And since then Schumacher has never recovered from the brain injury that struck him. For nine years no one has seen him in public and his health conditions are kept strictly confidential.

Every now and then, however, some friends or colleagues reveal some details on the health conditions of the great driver, always assisted by his wife Corinna, by children Mick and Gina Maria and his brother Ralf. Recently it was Eddie Jordan, who launched the driver in Formula 1, who informed us about his health conditions.

He said a sentence that aroused much concern about the health conditions of the former German pilot, who now lives in one house in Mallorca, in the Balearics, with his wife. After the sale of the Gland villa on Lake Geneva, where the family had always lived.

How is Michael Schumacher? It’s there, but it’s like it’s not there

The German driver is unable to speak, he communicates with his eyes and it seems that he is also able to follow the F1 races, but he would not recognize the people he is facing. Eddie Jordan, on the other hand, recently added: