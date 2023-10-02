Perez-Red Bull: a complicated relationship

The last Japanese Grand Prix was one of those in which we saw all the difficulties he is experiencing this year Sergio Perezwhose feeling with the Red Bull has now reached historic lows. After the overtaking attempt degenerated into a contact between him and Magnussen, much controversy erupted in Suzuka against the #11, with several fans believing that his adventure with the Milton Keynes team had come to an end. In reality, Perez’s contract is also valid for the next seasonbut there is another aspect to consider.

Lawson’s role

Thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s injury in Holland, Red Bull itself had taken action by promoting from its Junior Team Liam Lawson as the Australian’s replacement in AlphaTauri, with the young New Zealand talent surprising everyone with his qualities, even reaching the points in the Singapore GP, which was already complex to deal with even for the most experienced drivers. However, the Faenza team has in the meantime made Ricciardo and Tsunoda official for next season, with Lawson who will therefore have to settle for continuing his career as Red Bull’s third driver.

Eddie Jordan’s thoughts

However, the 21-year-old’s displays of strength have convinced many fans, to the point that they would like to see Lawson in Red Bull as Verstappen’s new teammate for the 2024. A thought also shared by Eddie JordanIrish entrepreneur who founded the team of the same name, which no longer exists in F1 today: “Put Lawson in the car – he declared in the podcast Formula for Success appealing to the top management of Red Bull – take this opportunity because you have the possibility of bringing out a new Vettel. It is difficult to understand how Ricciardo can do this. Don’t miss Lawson, because I think he’s really good.”

Not just Lawson

In this way, without openly criticizing Perez (as other experts have done, even with harsh comments), Jordan shares the philosophy of being able to partner Verstappen with a young driver with great hopes like Lawson, but not only: “Red Bull should make Lawson a regular driver next year or the year after – added the 75 year old – alternatively, if I were them and I was thinking of replacing Perez, I would aim for Oscar Piastri“. In the latter case, the operation would still be highly unlikely, given the recent contract renewal signed by the Australian with McLaren until 2026.