Red Bull favorite

After the pre-season tests in Bahrain, the Red Bull it appeared in the eyes of all the opponents, and more generally also to those of the enthusiasts, as the team to beat also for this world championship. In fact, the Anglo-Austrian team seems to have all the credentials to be able to repeat itself in both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championships, in the latter case with the two-time world champion Max Verstappen. Barring therefore sensational and unexpected twists, the Dutchman will therefore be the main candidate in that of Milton Keynes for the conquest of the title, with his teammate Sergio Perez ready to contribute to the successes of Red Bull.

Perez under stress, or not

Despite some tension that arose between the two at the end of last season, especially after Verstappen’s failure to comply with the team order in Brazil, there are no particular indications that suggest the Mexican has come to loggerheads with his own team, or that the latter is giving in to the constant pressure in improving his level of performance compared to those of the number 1. However, there have still been rumors of this kind, such as to have generated an internal market hypothesis: if Perez decides to leave Red Bull, or if the latter did not renew with its pilot, Checo would be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who returned to Red Bull as third driver after a disappointing 2022 in McLaren, is in fact recovering his strength away from competitions, in such a way as to be able to aim for a return to the track as early as 2024. A possible scenario, but not with a destination Red Bull, and therefore as a teammate of Verstappen. An opinion shared by many, even by a historic name in Formula 1 such as Eddie Jordanfounder of the team of the same name in 1991 and subsequently passed away in 2005.

Jordan’s conviction

Interviewed by OBLG, the Irish entrepreneur denied that such a thing could happen: “There is no chance that Perez will be replaced by Ricciardo – It reaffirmed – Checo is a darling of that team: he’s a great opponent for Max. He’s strong, and he can win even when the opportunity presents itself. There has been some tension between them, but finishing second in the championship is a different matter. The most important thing for Red Bull is continuity, and they won’t want to change that. Ricciardo has been there before and knows that he shouldn’t receive special treatment, he knows how the team works, there are the same people: Christian Horner and Adrian Newey. They are the key people of that team, Daniel knows them well, but it should be the result of a driver who is not able to participate, but who is only there to fire Checo I don’t see it at all“.

Previous

To make a comparison with another situation from the past, Jordan also mentioned two drivers who both had the opportunity to race in F1 with his team: “It’s a perfect scenario for Red Bull, as it was for Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine in Ferrari– has explained – Irvine was happy, understood the rules, and got paid based on what he agreed to do. I’m sure it’s the same for Perez; he brings good sponsorship to the team, I doubt Daniel Ricciardo does, not on the same level as what the Mexican can bring”.