Formula 1 and psychology: two aspects that delicately coexist in a sport made up of objectives, speed, risks and great pressure exerted on the pilots. A very clear topic to everyone in the paddock, especially in today’s F1, but in reality it is almost never easy to deal with.

In this sense, a nice anecdote and at the same time useful to understand how the mind can affect performance, was told by Eddie Jordan: the Irishman, who founded his eponymous team in 1991, has in fact retraced an episode dating back to a Formula 3 test, when he shamelessly lied to his driver Jean Alesi: “When we were standing still and I didn’t have enough money to afford several engineers – Jordan explained – I relied only on the work of one of them. I remember a qualifying session during the French Grand Prix, I spoke to Alesi and told him that we had made a change to the roll-bar, increasing it by half a centimeter, telling him that it would be faster. In fact, I did absolutely nothing, we hadn’t made any changes. And yet, when he hit the track, he was half a second faster “. What I want to say – concluded the Irishman, using a colorful term – is that pilots, regardless of who they are, have their heads full of me ** a. Whenever they try to adapt to the various circumstances that arise, they are stuffed with data upon data ”.

According to the former owner of the 4 GP winning team, the lie told the Frenchman on the occasion underlines the importance of the psychological aspect, capable of directly influencing the performance of a sportsman: “Pilots generally have a fragile character, like many people – stressed the 73-year-old – they need certain things to be communicated to them to have more confidence, and it works. All those who believe that psychology does not play an important role in Formula 1 are very wrong. It has its effect, particularly in this sport ”.