Yes, as strange as it sounds, it is. In the original story, Eddie resents Peter Parker because he exposed him and destroyed his journalism career, while Spider-Man rejected the symbiote. But something different happens this time.

In ‘The Best Part of Him’ of Extreme Venomverse, which is the work of Ryan North, Paulo Siqueira and JP Mayer, the idea is that Peter did not survive being separated from the symbiote. Also, explore how this affected Eddie.

The latter decides to resume the Spider-Man suit and become him. Although his abilities and thoughts are influenced by the suit, he no longer feels anger against the world. Now only a noble purpose of doing justice prevails.

Fountain: Marvel.

Eddie Brock as Spider-Man and not Venom even feels compassion for his enemies in Extreme Venomverse #1. Despite his weakness to the sound of it, he manages to contain and defeat Doctor Octopus.

But instead of executing him like Venom would, he turns him over to the police, following the example of the original Spider-Man. This short story reflects that Eddie’s negative tendencies were caused by outside forces, such as his hatred of Spider-Man.

The ‘Summer of Symbiotes’ is under way! Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the creation of Venom with the kickoff of ‘Extreme Venomverse’ #1, arriving this Wednesday along with these new #MarvelComics! https://t.co/qivdVeo801 —Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 8, 2023

Who created Venom in Spider-Man?

The creation of Venom in the Spider-Man series comprises two teams of creators. The alien suit that brings this to life, known as The Alien Costume, is the brainchild of Randy Schueller, Roger Stern, Tom DeFalco, Mike Zeck, and Ron Frenz.

His first appearance was in The Amazing Spider-Man #252, which came out in May 1984. It’s the black suit with the symbiote attached to it. But Venom as such would appear a few years later.

This character is the creation of David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane, and appears in Amazing Spider-Man #300released in May 1988.

It is necessary to point out that he had a previous appearance, as a cameo, in The Amazing Spider-Man #299published in April 1988.

Since then Venom has been very present in the adventures of Spider-Man or on its own, through animated series on television and movies, some of them very successful.

