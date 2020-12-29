Mumbai: Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 10:30 am today for questioning in the PMC bank money laundering case. However, information has not been revealed yet about whether Varsha Raut will appear before the agency. Explain that the investigating agency has already sent summons to Varsha Raut twice before, but she did not appear before the agency on health grounds.

What is the matter?

According to the information, this entire matter is related to HDIL. The Wadhwa brothers of HDIL were arrested in the PMC bank scam. The Wadhwa family took a loan of crores of rupees from the bank and failed to repay. Praveen Raut, who is considered close to the Wadhwa brothers, is also one of Sanjay Raut’s close friends. Praveen Raut, who is close to the Wadhwa brothers and also a friend of Sanjay Raut, transferred about Rs 55 lakh from his wife Madhuri’s account to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut.

Now the ED wants to know from Varsha Raut why this money was transferred to his account. This is the reason that ED has summoned Varsha Raut. In the affidavit given by Sanjay Raut during his Rajya Sabha election in 2016, there is also a reference to take a loan of Rs 55 lakh from Madhuri Raut to Varsha Raut’s account.

The Raut family bought property on the banks of Kihim Beach in Alibaug, about 125 km from Mumbai. About 600 meters from the sea shore of Kihim, 10 plots of non-agricultural land were purchased. The land is owned by Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut and Swapna Patkar.

Praveen Raut was arrested this year

Praveen Raut, whose name is being linked to Varsha Raut, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in February this year under various criminal sections. Now ED wants to know why and under what circumstances were given Rs 55 lakh to Varsha Raut on behalf of Praveen Raut. According to ED sources, if not presented on summons this time, ED can also take strict legal action against Varsha.

ED has made complete preparations for questioning

The ED has also made complete preparations for questioning Varsha Raut. According to sources, the ED wants to know what was the basis of giving the amount of Rs 55 lakh, was it to be charged interest? If so how much? When was this money to be returned and was any installment paid? The motive for giving money was only loan or something? What were the such closures with the Sanjay Raut family that led to the loan? Was it unsecured?

Right now, Sanjay Raut has also come forward openly in this matter and it is being claimed that this money has been officially shown by Sanjay Raut as a loan.

