Ed Sheeran, who turns 30 this Wednesday, has been slapped everywhere. When he became famous in his country, UK, in 2011, thanks to his debut, + (read Plus), it was said of him that his triumph was due to the fact that the real stars, those of the brilli-brilli, like Rihanna or Lady Gaga, had ignored the market of the islands to focus on the United States. “His music is the combination of all those groups of a friend of a friend that have forced you to see in a pub,” he wrote in The Guardian a vitriolic Peter Robinson, who called his sound “the new boredom”, a definition that caught on. Critics are maddened by this normal boy who makes sad music with a happy ending. The video of his first hit, The A team, it told the story of a homeless adolescent, prostitute and drug addict, but it ended with the singing of some little birds. Sad singer-songwriters are tolerated, but sentimental ones are not. And in that division he is included, next to James Blunt, Love actually and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates.

In 2014 he released his second album X (read Multiply). Includes the single Photograph, with a video consisting of home recordings of his life since he was a baby. A normal childhood, of a red-haired boy and glasses, falling in rivers of the bucolic English countryside, stroking kittens, playing the guitar in the streets. Lonely, but creative. Shy, but determined. Photograph has more than 1,000 million views on YouTube. And that’s nothing compared to the 5 billion Shape of you, 2017. Reports may be published that say that Ed Sheeran is the most chosen singer for funerals or the favorite to fall asleep, but that does not matter if you have a facility to create melodies that are capable of softening the heart and choruses of those who give want to embrace what catches you next. And to Edward Christopher Sheeran, son of a jewelry designer and historian, born in Halifax, England, hits seem to fall out of his pockets.

It has 15 million copies sold of its four albums. And he is also a hard worker, a good investor and is well advised on marketing issues. In 2017 he presented his third album, % (read Divide), with two singles completely different. The journalist Chris Evans asked him if the idea was for one to be for BBC Radio 1, a station for teenage audiences, and the other for Radio 2, aimed at adults. “I wrote both for myself, but it entered the equation. Everybody said that Castle on the Hill was a single for Radio 2 and that we needed something for Radio 1. So your theory is correct ”. Then it was also shown that another theory, that he won due to lack of rivals, was incorrect. That year they released an album Drake, the Weekend or Bruno Mars. And still he established himself as the most famous male singer in the world and one of the richest. Only one woman overshadows him, Adele.

With the tour of Divide, it entered 700 million euros and is said to be the highest grossing in history. There were 260 concerts, which ended in Ipswich, England. There he said goodbye saying: “Until within two years.” It was the beginning of his temporary retreat. That was in August 2019, a month after posting No.6 Collaborations Project, an album of duets with Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande or Stormzy and on the same day that the third complaint against him for plagiarism was admitted. Because there are those who point out that he may not have as much talent for composing catchy melodies as he has for making someone else’s own. The trial has been postponed without a date.

He picked a good time to get out of the way. The pandemic has paralyzed pop. In addition, in 2019 he married, in an intimate ceremony, with Cherry Seaborn. According to account in the video of Put it all on me (an ode to married life), was his girlfriend in high school, then they separated and years later they were reunited. Sheeran has acknowledged that his partner has rehabilitated him: he drank too much, suffered from eating disorders and was becoming “an asshole.” In September 2020 their first daughter was born: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Presumably, the Lyra thing comes from Lyra Belacqua, the protagonist of the fantastic book trilogy Dark Matter, a girl born to a messianic destiny. Either way, the biggest male star in the world turns 30 at his London home, retired from the big festivities. Which, on the other hand, is what now touches.