Ed Sheeran releases a new album titled Autumn Variations out. The 32-year-old artist shares that news on Thursday. In May of this year, Sheeran released his sixth studio album, Subtract. With this he scored his fifth number 1 album in the Netherlands.
The album will be released shortly after Sheeran’s Mathematics World Tour ends. He will perform the last show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 23. “Last fall I discovered that my friends and I were going through so many life changes,” says Sheeran of his new record. “After the summer everything calmed down, we came to rest.”
When Sheeran was “going through a rough time” early last year, writing songs helped him through it. The songs he wrote then are on Autumn Variations and are about that period, full of ‘loneliness and confusion’.
