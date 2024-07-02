Blankenhain, Germany.- England players were treated to a private concert by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a day after their dramatic comeback against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Sheeran visited the players at their training camp in Blankenhain on Monday after a light recovery session and posted a video of himself performing “The A Team” on X.

The 33-year-old singer was seen in the crowd at England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark in the group stage, as well as at their 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.

Sheeran is a long-time Ipswich Town supporter and celebrated with the team as they were promoted to the Premier League in May.

He also visited the England squad ahead of the Euro 2020 final in London, which they lost to Italy on penalties. England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Düsseldorf on Saturday.

