Ed Sheeran seems to have started a rather peculiar hobby or tradition. The British singer said that he gave his friend Sam Smith nothing less than a statue of a 1.80m penis. “It’s two and a half tons, even,” he revealed.

Elton John influenced the gift that Sam Smith gave Ed Sheeran

In an interview on “The Sate Show with Stephen Colbert,” Ed Sheeran contextualized and explained why he gave singer Sam Smith such an unusual gift.

“Elton John has been involved in my career from the beginning and always buys me strange gifts,” Ed Sheeran recalled.

In preparation for Elton John’s 74th birthday last year, Ed Sheeran decided to gift a “huge marble penis” statue.

“I have this huge thing,” Sheeran said. “I got a few different iterations – there was a big, erect, veined one.”

The gift had the desired effect. “I gave it to him for his birthday and Elton was delighted. And then it came out in the press that I had done it,” he said. “I was giving interviews and people were like, ‘Well, can you give me one?'”

Sam Smith longed to receive an unusual gift

One of those people who longed to receive an unusual gift was Sam Smith. “Sam was recording in a studio down the street, he saw one and said, ‘Can I have one?’ And I said, ‘Which one would you like?’ And Sam said, ‘One my size, a 6 foot, 2 inch one.’ So it was. That was it”, added the British singer.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Sam Smith confirmed the request, but he never dreamed that Ed Sheeran would actually do it.