Ed Sheeran’s wife has cancer, she discovered it during her second pregnancy: the painful story of the great artist

The wife of Ed Sheeran found out she had cancer during her last pregnancy. It was the great artist who revealed it in a long post on Instagram, while talking about his new album Suntract.

Writing music for Ed Sheeran is a way to express what’s inside, to let off steam, to feel better. As he himself underlined, writing music, especially in the last period, has been his therapy.

For many years he worked on Suntract, but since the beginning of 2022 his way of seeing music has changed. And it happened because of some events that affected him.

As 2022 began, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I view music and art. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s work with my deepest, darkest thoughts.

Within a month, my pregnant wife was told she had cancer, with no cure until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly. Music has helped me make sense of my feelings and for the first time ever I’m not trying to make an album that people will like but I’m coming up with something honest and true about how I am in my adult life.

Ed Sheeran did not reveal further details on his wife’s health conditions, nor on the treatments she is undergoing.

He married Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and two daughters were born from their love. Just during her second pregnancy, just under a year ago, the woman discovered that monster inside itself.

The artist said he fell in love, despite having traveled the world, with a girl who grew up 10 minutes from his home. In fact, he and Cherry know each other since childhood.