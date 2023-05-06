The Apple Music Live concert series is set to return for a second season next week, with a performance by Ed Sheeran at London’s Eventim Apollo. The concert will be broadcast live exclusively for subscribers to Apple Music, the Apple streaming service available for iOS, Mac, Android and Windows. The performance will serve to celebrate the launch of Subtract, Sheeran’s new album which the artist will play in its entirety on this occasion, together with a 12-piece band including Aaron Dessner of The National. Dessner previously collaborated with Taylor Swift, and has now written pieces for Sheeran. The concert will be broadcast on May 10 and will be available to listen to and watch on Apple Music and Apple TV+. Apple also said it will be sharing concert preview and behind-the-scenes content via Shazam. Sheeran recently won in court against Marvin Gaye’s estate, who accused him of copying the classic Let’s Get It On in his Thinking Out Loud.