Singer Ed Sheeran (32) was very sad to miss his grandmother’s funeral in Ireland on Wednesday because he was in New York for the plagiarism case against him. If he loses it, the artist says he will make a drastic career decision.

Ed’s grandmother Anne Mary Mulligan, known locally as Nancy, died last week at the age of 98. Fans know her name from one of Sheeran’s most personal songs, Nancy Mulligan from 2017.

In it, Ed tells the special story of Nancy and his grandfather William. She was a Catholic from the Republic of Ireland, he a Protestant from Northern Ireland. The two fell in love during World War II and got married, but it was so sensitive that only one person (Nancy’s sister) came to the wedding.

,,[Opa] stole all the gold teeth from his dental office and melted them down into a wedding ring,” Sheeran said earlier. “They wore borrowed clothes to get married. They had a kind of Romeo and Juliet relationship, just about the most romantic thing there is.” See also Tesla has to buy back Model 3 because of bad Autopilot



<br />



Thousands of miles away

Ed would have loved to attend the funeral of his song’s inspiration, but had to be in New York to “defend his integrity,” his father John said at the funeral.

“I am very sad that our son Edward cannot be here today,” said John The Irish Mirror. “He’s so sad that he can’t be there. He must be thousands of miles away in a courtroom in America.” But, “I know he finds comfort in the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with her a month ago.”

Ed Sheeran’s grandmother was flipping through her photo book on Irish TV earlier and showed a little Ed. © RTE



A rigorous decision

Sheeran is in New York because he is accused of plagiarism. His hit Think out loud (2014) would be too similar Let’s get it on (1973) by Marvin Gaye. The latter wrote that song together with Ed Townsend, whose relatives took Sheeran to court. Sheeran once left at the table RTL Late Night hear that almost all songs are basically the same, but he thinks this lawsuit is nonsense. See also Protests on the A5: How far does dumping in truck transport go?

Singing and playing the guitar, he argued earlier in court that he had been inspired by Van Morrison. Sheeran would hate to lose this case and potentially pay tens of millions of dollars. “If that happens, I’m done with it, I’ll stop,” he said New York Post and Daily Mail. “It’s a huge insult to me that I’ve devoted my whole life to being an artist and a songwriter and someone is taking that away.”

Sheeran’s grandmother was filmed hearing her grandson’s song for the first time:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: