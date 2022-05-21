Ed Sheeran surprisingly announces the birth of his second child on social media, here are the details

Without a shadow of a doubt Ed Sheeran he is one of the most loved and respected singers in the music world. Over the last few hours, a beautiful one has arrived news from the artist that no one ever expected. It recently became dad bis. Let’s find out all the details together.

Ed Sheeran never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently the British singer-songwriter ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip it was a revelation made himself through his social account.

Over the past few hours Ed Sheeran’s wife has given birth to her second baby. Thus, the famous artist has become a father for the second time. To give theannouncement he was himself through a photo published on his Instagram profile. The image in question shows a pair of baby socks. These were his words written in the caption:

I wanted to let everyone know that we had another beautiful baby girl. We are both already in love with her and over the moon for being a family of four.

As for the sex of the unborn child, the singer stated that it is one female. However, we are currently unaware of his name as he has not disclosed further details. On the other hand, it is well known that the artist is very careful to keep the maximum confidentiality for his private life.

Therefore, no one was aware of his wife’s pregnancy Cherry. The 30-year-old together with the singer-songwriter managed to keep everything hidden from the public and revealed the arrival of their second child only after his birth.