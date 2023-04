The “little” tour begins May 19 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater and concludes September 22 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The halls can hold about 2500 and 6000 people respectively.

“I’m playing some smaller theater shows in the US this summer so I can play Subtract in an intimate setting with my full band,” Sheeran said on his social media channels. Fans can register to gain access to ticket sales.