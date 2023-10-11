The love story of Ed Sheeran, 32, and Cherry Seaborn, 31, is one of those made out of a movie. They met when they were 11 years old and studied together as teenagers, when the British singer fell madly in love with her. But her paths diverged: she decided to focus on her career in hockey and he on music. They both succeeded in their own field – although after playing in the first division, Seaborn took a career turn and started working on Wall Street – and fate brought them together again in the summer of 2015 at a Taylor Swift party. She “was texting him [a Seaborn] and she said, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a Fourth of July party.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.’ I said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite an old school friend?’ The rest is history,” the artist explained about how they reconnected. The couple announced their engagement in 2018 and, to top off the idyllic romance, Ed Sheeran expressed his firm intention to build his own Anglo-Saxon style church on his land in the English county of Suffolk – where he is originally from and where he went to school with Seaborn. ― to say “I do” with his future wife. “It is everyone’s right to have a place of rest for contemplation and prayer, for religious contemplation, the celebration of quiet life and family events, weddings, births and everything else,” the City Council confirmed then. of Suffolk.

However, in the end it couldn’t be. Planning officials for the structure considered that it would “cause unsatisfactory visual impacts,” that it would “conflict with the predominant landscape character,” and that it would create “the impression of a second church in the town,” which already had one. So Suffolk Coastal District Council rejected his application. It was a disappointment for Sheeran, who had even called in experts to see if nearby great crested newts could scuttle his plans to build his private chapel. So they got married on the private property that the artist owns in the county, but without the church built.

The singer of Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You either photography He has some 27 properties in which he has invested more than 65 million dollars, including apartments, houses and the Suffolk mansion in which he currently lives with his wife and two children. In July 2019, it became public that Sheeran had also bought the two houses next to his mansion to avoid problems with neighbors due to possible parties and loud music. “Ed had neighbors complaining about the noise before, so when he had the opportunity to buy the two houses next to his house in London, he jumped at the chance,” a source explained to The Sun. Nothing is put in front of the British man and his desire to have a private church was not going to be an exception, so he has finally managed to build it five years after his failed attempt.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn during the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena, on February 8, 2022 in London. JMEnternational (Getty Images)

Planners gave it the green light in 2019, and scaffolding began going up in January 2022 for the Sheeran-Seaborn family’s future church, a scaled-down version of the wedding chapel they planned in 2018. According to building plans, the structure An oval, two-story ship-shaped building would have flint walls, a lead roof, and a round tower. “The relatively small structure would be covered by existing vegetation similar to other structures in the field, helping it blend into the wooded landscape. This will continue to be established over time, reducing the views of the building as the forested backdrop reaches maturity,” explained those responsible for the project about why it had been accepted this time. The interior was designed to house eight benches, an altar, a gallery on the upper floor and a tower with spiral stairs that give access to the tower.

But there is one detail that has drawn the most attention in this new religious building, whose work was completed in August of this year: the crypt that the singer has built in the backyard of the house, according to media outlets such as Vanity Fair. In an interview with GQ published last October 4, Sheeran explained that it is not that at all, but a chapel to honor the memory of loved ones who were cremated. He also claimed that this shrine serves as a place to hold wedding ceremonies for friends. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a little stone on top, so when the day comes and I die, I can go in there,” he said. “People think it is very strange and very morbid, but I have had friends who have died without expressing their will and no one knows what to do.” The four-time Grammy winner has suffered significant losses in recent years, including the passing of his mentor, Michael Gudinski, and his close friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Wane.

In addition to the church, Sheeran has also added a pub, a wildlife pond, an outdoor kitchen, a football pitch, a walled kitchen garden, a farm for chickens, goats and sheep and an entertainment area with a hot tub and fire pit. Even so, it has been involved in several disputes with its neighbors over the rights to develop some of these works. He had trouble, for example, maintaining a huge five-meter sign announcing his pub. In 2017 he obtained permission to build the premises, but did not have it for the sign. They also warned him that he could not swim in their wildlife pond, but that it should be used as a natural habitat for frogs, newts and dragonflies. The City Council itself visited the property and specifically banned “recreational leisure such as swimming”, in addition to being forced to remove its outdoor sauna after neighbors complained.

He has not remained silent about his neighbors’ reforms either. A neighbor won a court battle against the star in 2020 after, paradoxically, Sheeran objected to him extending his backyard by 160 meters. He said he did not want the space to be tamed and argued that such an extension would “extend the town into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way”. At first, the City Council agreed with him and opposed his neighbor’s proposal, but many others wrote to support him and his plans were finally approved. Despite having a hectic neighborhood, at least now Sheeran also has his own church which, according to the singer, is a place where he and his loved ones can “retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation.”