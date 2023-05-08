He celebrated big! The singer Ed Sheeran was caught in the streets of lower Manhattan, New York, celebrating for having won the heirs of Ed Townsend in a legal process in which he was accused of having plagiarized the song “Thingking out loud”. As recalled, the artist was acquitted of the charges on May 5.

“Can I sing you a song before I go?” the British musician is heard saying in the video clip while perched on top of a parked vehicle. His fans accompanied him at the time and the fact was recorded on the crowd’s phones.

#Sheeran #celebrates #victory #plagiarism #trial #singing #car #York