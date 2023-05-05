Ed Sheeran acquitted in New York of plagiarism charges for not copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Ed Sheeran didn’t copy the song”Let’s Get It On” Of Marvin Gaye to compose his song”thinking Out Loud“, in 2014. The court Of manhattan has acquitted The singer English from the accusations of plagiarism. The musician had been sued with his co-author Amy Wadge: Allegedly they copied portions of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 soul classic “Let’s Get It On,” including the beat and a rising four-chord sequence.

Ed Sheeran, from the denunciation to the acquittal sentence

The songwriter’s family Ed Townsend, co-creator of the soul piece of Gayehe denounced Ed Sheeran several years ago. However, one detail must be specified: before the verdict, the singer had announced the end of his own artistic career if convicted. “Looks like I won’t have to retire‘he said outside the courtroom after the sentence was read.’Of course I am very happybut at the same time I’m extremely frustrated that these unsubstantiated allegations have reached the courts. If the jury had decided otherwise, we could have saluted the creative freedom of the authors. We need to be able to create music without constantly worrying about the possibility of creativity being called into question in the wrong way,” concluded the singer outside the court.

