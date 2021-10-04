Hi everyone! Please join me in welcoming Ed Nightingale as Eurogamer’s brand new news reporter.

I say brand new, but Ed has been around in the industry for some time now – both as a freelancer in places like The Guardian and Kotaku UK, then more recently on staff at PinkNews.

Ed’s no stranger to Eurogamer either, having previously contributed to our Pride Week and Someone Should Make A Game About series.

Here’s Ed.

Over at PinkNews, Ed single-handedly held the fort as the site’s gaming reporter, covering the biggest current topics – the Activision Blizzard lawsuits, Twitch hate raids, and that Doom game which lets you shoot Margaret Thatcher in the face – all while surfacing more unique stories I hadn’t seen elsewhere, including those important to the LGBT + audience.

I’m really keen to see his work on Eurogamer, and for you all to read it!

And while I have you, speaking of news, a couple of other updates.

Somewhat belatedly, I’d like to give special mention to Eurogamer’s reporter intern graduate Ishraq Subhan, who officially wrapped up his time with us at the end of August. I’m delighted to say – as you may well have noticed – we’re keeping hold of Ishraq a little longer as a regular news contributor (currently one day a week while he focuses on his Master’s degree).

Finally, I’m delighted to confirm we will be returning our Eurogamer reporter internship program next year, as we continue our search for fresh and diverse new talent. Stay tuned for more details on that and, as ever, thank you very much for reading.