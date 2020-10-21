Highlights: Shootout took place in Bikaru village of Kanpur on the night of 2 July

Eight policemen including CO were martyred, the team that went to capture accused Vikas Dubey was attacked

Vikas Dubey has been killed in Uttar Pradesh Police encounter

ED is investigating Vikas Dubey’s properties, interrogation of people related to Dubey

Lucknow

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Bikeru case of Kanpur, was killed in an encounter by the police. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the vast assets of Vikas Dubey. The ED summoned Vikas Dubey’s wife and summoned her to the directorate for a statement. On Wednesday, she accompanied her son to the ED office.

Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa reached ED’s office by car. He was questioned in a closed room in the office here. The ED asked Richa questions regarding the source of the property and the documents related to it.

Yogi government gave investigation to ED

Let us tell you that the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh had submitted a case to the Income Tax Department (IT) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the illegal property allegedly acquired by Jai Vajpayee, an associate of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in the encounter. The ED is investigating in this case.

Shootout took place in Bikeru

On July 3, police went to raid Dubey’s hideout in Bikaru village in Kanpur, in which eight policemen were killed. Vajpayee and another associate of Dubey Prashant Shukla were arrested after raiding Dubey’s whereabouts.

Ongoing investigation against the treasurer of development

A police officer said, ‘Vikas Dubey called Vajpayee on 1 July after which two accused met him and offered Rs 2,00,000 and 25 revolvers. They also helped him escape with three vehicles.

However, Dubey and his operatives did not travel in Vajpayee’s cars due to the presence of police. An FIR was registered against him under various sections of IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Arms Act.