Ed Gale is a 59-year-old American actor who participated in the horror film “The Bride of chucky” (1998). Now, he is giving something to talk about, since he has admitted to having “talked sexually online” with minors under 18 years of age. his Hollywood apartment.

The group called Creep Catcher Unit He posed as a 14-year-old teenager online and would have received obscene text messages from the actor. During a two-hour confrontation, Ghost, the alias the collective used, showed Gale printouts of the messages, and Gale admitted to sending them.

It is important to specify that the police indicated for dailymail.com that the “Howard the Superhero” (1986) actor is under investigation, but has not been arrested and no charges have been filed. In addition, a spokesman said that “it is an ongoing investigation and there is no information available at this time.”

“Bride of Chucky”: cast

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany

Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice)

Ed Gale as Chucky

Katherine Heigl as Jade

Alexis Arquette as Damien Baylock

Nick Stabile as Jesse

John Ritter as Warren Kincaid

Janet Kidder as Diane

Gordon Michael Woolvett as David.

