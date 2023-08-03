













Ed, Edd and Eddy are back in a nostalgic animated short that will relive your childhood | EarthGamer









Peach Creek is an unofficial fan-made sequel to Ed edd and Eddy. In it we see the trio of characters years after the conclusion of the original series. Now we follow them in their high school days, with more adult problems. Which will surely resonate with the public that saw them.

The show maintains a similar aesthetic to that of the original series, but gives it a more modern and somewhat subdued touch. Not to mention, it’s not as wacky as the original anymore, to focus on more real problems. It was clearly intended for the fans who saw it from the start.

This fan project took two years to come to fruition. It seems that this short will be the first in a series that will explore the current life of Ed, Edd and Eddy. So if you are interested, do not stop following the project to enjoy each new installment.

What is Ed, Edd and Eddy?

Ed edd and Eddy was an animated series that aired on Cartoon Network from 1999 to 2008. In it we follow this trio of characters on multiple adventures they had in the suburbs. Usually their goal was to earn money, with different schemes and tricks, to be able to buy their favorite sweets.

Source: Cartoon Network

Since its premiere, it has become one of the network’s flagship shows. In addition, its reception by the public and critics has always been positive. However, it had to come to an end in 2008 and since then its protagonists have been missing, until now. If you’re interested in watching the original series, you can find it in its entirety on HBO Max. Will they follow this unofficial sequel?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)