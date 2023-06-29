The franchise Mortal Kombat would ever have representation in the series Smash Bros.? It seems extremely unlikely, but it’s not like other M-rated franchises haven’t made it into the game. Bayonetta is part of the cast and although it is a little different since Nintendo publishes it, it is still a mature title that reached the stage of Smash Bros.

Yes ok Nintendo and Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombatthey are not arguing about what is next for SmashBoon is more than willing to offer some iconic characters for the stellar franchise of Nintendo. Boon was asked who he would hand over to Nintendo for Smashand his answers probably won’t surprise fans of Mortal Kombat Well informed.

“scorpions. She wouldn’t even doubt it. I guess if they want two, they would be scorpions and sub zero“.

Boon chose this duo because they are instantly recognizable as characters from Mortal Kombat and have been the pseudo-mascots of the series for decades. It remains to discover what he will think Nintendo about.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly the first thing that comes to mind is a resounding “no” from Nintendo. Although, on the other hand, it would not be the first time that we would see this franchise on a company console. I guess anything is possible if Boon agrees to make some “sacrifices.”