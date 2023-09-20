The version of Mortal Kombat 1 for nintendo switch It is currently the butt of many jokes on the internet due to its eye-catching graphics. Now, its main developer has promised to improve the quality of the game.

In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, Ed Boon of NetherRealm said that the version of nintendo switch

“You will definitely receive an update. And several of the issues that arose will be addressed,” he said. “It would have been ideal for us to have released the version we really wanted. But anything we find as a problem is on our list and will be fixed.”

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 It has much lower ratings than those received by the PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC versions. The reason is obvious and the fans’ reaction is justified. The Internet is full of videos of content creators surprised by the low quality of the game on nintendo switch adaptation that was carried out by Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive.

Among the recurring complaints, outside of the horrendous graphics, are long loading times, bugs and errors that affect the playability and visual appearance. Without a doubt, what most outrages consumers is that Mortal Kombat 1 for switch It also costs $70, like its counterparts on other platforms, where the game runs smoothly and with much higher graphic quality.

Boon told the owners of nintendo switch that NetherRealm plans to support Mortal Kombat 1 on your console.

“Anything we see that is not acceptable will be addressed,” he said.

Via: IGN

