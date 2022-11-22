Fighting game fans have wondered for a while now if NetherRealm Studios something new is working, since there is a drought of releases by the company. And now, one of the main managers has given them a message of hope, since they are working on two great sagas.

Through social networks, a fan asked ed boon if I could give him some kind of clue as to what the next game on the way would be, and we could tell the creator was somewhat upfront with the answer. As he writes it would be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12it has been rumored that the new installment of violent combats will arrive first.

I3 or MK12 —Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

For its part, something that attracts much more attention is that a user mentioned Boon that there were very few characters in the three-dimensional era, asking if they will revive some forgotten ones. The response was that they would be fixing this part soon.

That is something we will fix soon. —Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

There is no official reveal of the game yet, so it will have to wait for some time.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: Hopefully they will reveal the next project soon, everything seems to indicate that Mortal Kombat will be the chosen one. Actually, I would have preferred Injustice, since the last installment came a long time ago.