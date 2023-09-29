Following recent leaks and rumors, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon is now teasing fans with potential future DLC for the series’ most recent release.
In a new post over on X (formerly Twitter), Boon shared an image of some of media’s most famous slasher-flick faces. Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Jason, Mike Myers, Pinhead, Chucky, Jigsaw, and Ghostface all showed up in Boon’s image, with a collection of either ticks or question marks across their faces.
Many have supplied this means these less than friendly faces will soon be making their way into Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game’s DLC. As one fan noted in the replies, “Jigsaw would be perfect with the new Saw coming out.”
The inclusion of Ghostface would not come as a surprise, as earlier this month data miners managed to unearth evidence that alluded to some unannounced DLC content. Scream’s masked slasher was included in a list of voice lines that were discovered in the game.
So, while we obviously know all about Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack, perhaps the next pack will have a decidedly more murderous energy to it.
As for Mortal Kombat 1 more generally speaking, NetherRealm has said it will issue a patch to address the game’s bug that currently gives Player 1 an unfair advantage in combat later today.
This patch will also aim to fix the issue regarding missing inputs when players use their kameos.
We are aware of the exploit giving an unintended advantage to Player 1 in specific match up scenarios. We are currently addressing for a patch this Friday. Also included will be a fix for the issue causing missing inputs when using kameos.
— Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 27, 2023
