Following recent leaks and rumors, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon is now teasing fans with potential future DLC for the series’ most recent release.

In a new post over on X (formerly Twitter), Boon shared an image of some of media’s most famous slasher-flick faces. Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Jason, Mike Myers, Pinhead, Chucky, Jigsaw, and Ghostface all showed up in Boon’s image, with a collection of either ticks or question marks across their faces.

Many have supplied this means these less than friendly faces will soon be making their way into Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game’s DLC. As one fan noted in the replies, “Jigsaw would be perfect with the new Saw coming out.”

Mortal Kombat 1 – the Digital Foundry tech review. Every console is put through its paces by Tom Morgan, including the troubled Switch port.

The inclusion of Ghostface would not come as a surprise, as earlier this month data miners managed to unearth evidence that alluded to some unannounced DLC content. Scream’s masked slasher was included in a list of voice lines that were discovered in the game.

So, while we obviously know all about Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack, perhaps the next pack will have a decidedly more murderous energy to it.

As for Mortal Kombat 1 more generally speaking, NetherRealm has said it will issue a patch to address the game’s bug that currently gives Player 1 an unfair advantage in combat later today.

This patch will also aim to fix the issue regarding missing inputs when players use their kameos.