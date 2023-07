D3 PUBLISHER announces that from today Ed-0: Zombie Uprising is finally available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and it does so by launching a crazy launch trailer on the net that showcases all the madness of this splatter roguelike set in Edo period Japan, developed by LANCARSE.

The title is available for purchase in digital format at the price of € 28.99.

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – Launch Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER