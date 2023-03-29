D3 PUBLISHER And Lancarsethrough the pages of Weekly Famitsuthey announced that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising — already available on Steam in early access from last April 4, 2022 — will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Japan from next July 13th. The established price will be 3,960 yen (just under 30 euros).

Even if at the moment the release is confirmed only at home, it is very probable that the title will also be made available in the rest of the world together with the final edition for PC (which is currently at version 0.8.0).

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu